Will reveal names who looted Rs 40,000 crores during covid if expelled: BJP MLA Basanagowda Patil

By ANI Updated On - 08:45 AM, Wed - 27 December 23

Photo: ANI

Vijayapura: Alleging 40,000 crores of rupees were embezzled under the Yediyurappa government in the state during the first wave of corona, BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal warned that he would expose the “irregularities,” if expelled from the party.

“I will take out names who have looted and made property wherever. BS Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister in the first wave of corona. 40,000 crores of rupees have been embezzled at that time. They billed 8 to 10 lakh rupees for each corona patient.” Vijayapur BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal said.

“It was our government, doesn’t matter whose government was in power, thieves are thieves,” he said.

Responding to the allegations of BJP MLA, CM Siddaramaiah said “BJP MLA @BasanagoudaBJP’s bold allegation that the previous @BJP4Karnataka government led by @BSYBJP was involved in a Rs 40,000 crore corruption scandal during the Covid-19 pandemic has given further evidence to our earlier accusation that the BJP government was a ‘40% commission government’.” “If we consider Yatnal’s accusation, it seems like the corruption is 10 times more than our estimate.

The group of BJP ministers who had come out howling at our accusation and held a press conference in Vidhana Soudha, where are they hiding now?” the CM added.

The BJP MLA further alleged that the Yediyurappa government at COVID-19 time fixed Rs 485 for a Rs 45 mask.

“They (BJP govt) fixed Rs 485 for a Rs 45 mask during Corona. 10 thousand beds have been prepared in Bengaluru. 10,000 beds were rented for this. If they had bought the beds with that money, how many thousands of crores of rupees have they looted? I told this matter to BS Yeddyurappa in Vidhansouda. When I got corona positive, they took Rs 5 lakh 80 thousand in Manipal hospital. From where do the poor people give so much money?” the BJP leader alleged.

The Vijaypura MLA also asserted that the country survives because of PM Modi.

“Let them give me a notice and try to expel me from the party, I will expose them all. If truth be told, everyone should be kept in fear. If everyone becomes a thief, who will save the state and the country? The country survives because of Prime Minister Modi. There have been many scandals in the past in this country. Coal scam to 2G scam,” he said.

Talking about former BJP Minister Murugesh Nirani’s statement that Yatnalas will not be taken into consideration, he said “Why questions about such people should be asked? How do they all become State Vice Presidents? There are many more things that I will tell you after if I am expelled.”