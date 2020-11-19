Will strive to make Telangana a tourism hub: TSTDC chairman

We will develop temple tourism at Yadadri, Kaleswaram and Vemulawada apart from constructing mini tank bunds in villages, said Uppala Srinivas Gupta

Hyderabad: Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation chairman Uppala Srinivas Gupta said he would strive relentlessly to make the State a hub for tourism.

Speaking after taking charge as chairman of the Corporation, here on Thursday, Gupta said he would take the necessary steps for developing tourism in all the districts in the State. “We will develop temple tourism at Yadadri, Kaleshwaram and Vemulawada apart from constructing mini tank bunds in villages,” he said.

He said the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been working for golden Telangana for the last six years.

