Will you buy this Coca-cola smartphone?

But have you ever imagined using a smartphone, which may look just like Coca-cola?

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:23 PM, Mon - 30 January 23

Hyderabad: The iconic aerated drink Coca-cola is something everyone recognises in the blink of an eye. From drinking chilled coke in summers after school to mixing the drink with our favourite rum and whisky, this drink has been a part of all of our lives.

Indian tipster and social media influencer Mukul Sharma’s recent tweet suggests that the cool drink company may bring its phone to the country as soon as March this year.

“Here’s the all new #ColaPhone. Can confirm that the device is launching this quarter in India (sic),” he wrote.

Giving more details, he added, “Coca-Cola is collaborating with a smartphone brand for this new phone. Feel free to retweet. #ColaPhone(sic).”

What stands out here is an image he shared of the smartphone.

Interestingly, the back skin of the phone is very similar to the Coca-cola branding on its bottles.

Reacting to the news, one user wrote, “I want a Diet Coke variant too,” taking a dig at the brand’s drink that apparently has fewer calories.

While it may sound unusual for Coca-cola to come up with a smartphone, it won’t be the first time that a non-technical company ventured into the business of smartphones.

