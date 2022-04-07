Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to invest Rs 1000 cr in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:08 PM, Thu - 7 April 22

Hyderabad: Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), the FMCG company that makes beverages like Coke, Thums Up, Sprite, and Limca among others, is investing about Rs 1,000 crore in setting up its second manufacturing in Telangana at Bandathimmapur Food Processing Park in Siddipet. Of the Rs 1000 crore to be invested over five years, about Rs 600 crore will be done in the first phase in the next two years.

The new unit will make juices, enhanced water, packaged water and sparkling beverages using water from Kaleswaram project.

Speaking on the occasion, Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao said the Government has allotted about 48.53 acre to the HCCB. “HCCB choosing to invest Rs 1,000 crore in a new plant in Telangana is a resounding endorsement of the industry-policies of Telangana. The unit will create direct employment to about 300 people and about 50 per cent of them will be women,” he said.

“Telangana values HCCB’s presence in the State for over two decades. By announcing the establishment of a second factory on its 25th anniversary, HCCB’s commitment to the State deepens. When a large corporation like HCCB chooses to reinvest in a State, it demonstrates the ease of doing business. Telangana is amongst India’s most progressive States with policies that provide confidence,” Rama Rao said.

“Telangana is home to some of the most big and famous corporate names in the world because of our policies. We want HCCB to invest more in Telangana. The State also welcomes other players to come and establish their presence,” he said urging HCCB to consider setting up a technology development centre in Hyderabad. He also asked the company to consider investing in cold storage facilities.

He urged the company to bring out Indianised products and the State could help it source mango and other fruits from local farmers. Rama Rao also stressed on the need for local sourcing of various materials used in the beverage industry. The State’s industrial policy lays special emphasis on the food processing sector with an objective of increasing farmer income, reducing food wastage and improving value addition, he said.

The HCCB factory is expected to be ready for commercial production at the end of 2020. It will be a modern, digitally enabled, automated and smart factory. It will also use clean energy to the extent possible.

“We value the support that we receive from the State. We will shortly begin work on the new project and dedicate it to the people of Telangana before the end of 2023. Over the years, we have built expertise in areas of optimum water usage, solid waste management including plastic and in skill building for the educated unemployed youth. More industries will now be able to benefit from our expertise,” said Neeraj Garg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HCCB.

“We are excited about India. The market is better positioned than ever before for future success, as it sits at the cusp of cutting edge technology, skill, and demographic dividend. Investments by companies like HCCB create a win-win relationship. Our investments lead to multiplier effects as suppliers, transporters, raw material handlers, and human resource partners put in additional resources,” said Juan Pablo Rodriguez, Chief Commercial Officer of Bottling Investments Group, The Coca-Cola Company.

MoU

HCCB signed a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Telangana for capacity building of organisations in the areas of water, solid waste management and skill building. Both will collaborate to impart skill training to over 10,000 youth in two years. The State will also support establishing local vendors for the manufacturing unit through the development of MSME units and through linkages with the farmer producer organisations, said Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .