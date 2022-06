Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic beats Kokkinakis to enter 3rd round

By AP Published: Published Date - 09:30 PM, Wed - 29 June 22

Serbias Novak Djokovic celebrates beating Australias Thanasi Kokkinakis during their mens singles tennis match on the third day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on June 29, 2022. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP) /

Wimbledon: Top-seeded Novak Djokovic advanced to the third round at Wimbledon with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia.

The six-time Wimbledon champion has won the past three men’s singles titles at the All England Club.

The 26-year-old Kokkinakis is ranked 79th.