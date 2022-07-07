Wimbledon 2022: Rafael Nadal defeats Taylor Fritz to reach semifinals

Spain's Rafael Nadal returns to Taylor Fritz of the US in a men's singles quarterfinal match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo)

Wimbledon: Rafael Nadal advanced to the Wimbledon semifinals after winning a fifth-set tiebreaker against Taylor Fritz of the United States.

Nadal beat the 11th-seeded American 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-4) on Centre Court.

The victory keeps alive Nadal’s chances for a calendar-year Grand Slam. The 36-year-old Spaniard will next play Nick Kyrgios for a place in Sunday’s final.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion had left the court with a trainer for a medical timeout in the second set but returned and played on.

The second-seeded Nadal improved to 8-0 in quarterfinal matches at the All England Club.

Rod Laver in 1969 was the last man to win all four major tournaments in the same calendar year.