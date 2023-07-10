Wimbledon 2023: Madison Keys halts Mirra Andreeva’s dream run to enter quarterfinals

Madison Keys came from a set and a break down to snap qualifier Mirra Andreeva's dream run at Wimbledon in the fourth round

By IANS Published Date - 10:20 PM, Mon - 10 July 23

AP/PTI Photo

London: The 25th seed American Madison Keys came from a set and a break down to snap qualifier Mirra Andreeva’s dream run at Wimbledon in the fourth round, advancing to her ninth major quarterfinal with 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-2 win, here on Monday.

This was Keys’ second Wimbledon quarterfinal. She previously made the last eight at the grass-court major in 2015. The 16-year-old Andreeva had been bidding to become the youngest Wimbledon quarterfinalist since Anna Kournikova in 1997.

She came within five points of this achievement when she held a point to lead 5-1 in the second set, only for Keys to escape with a backhand winner that would turn her fortunes around.

However, No.102-ranked Andreeva is still guaranteed to break into the Top 100 for the first time after competing in just four tour-level events.