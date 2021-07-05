Wimbledon: Barty ends French Open champion Barbora’s run

Ons stuns Swiatek, becomes the first Arab woman to reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon

By | Published: 9:36 pm

Wimbledon: Top-ranked Ash Barty advanced to the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time by beating French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova 7-5, 6-3 Monday.

Barty struggled with her serve but saved eight of 10 break points. The Australian won her only Grand Slam title at the 2019 French Open but was the Wimbledon girls singles champion in 2011.

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia became the first Arab woman to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals by rallying past 2020 French Open champion Iga Świątek 5-7, 6-1, 6-1. Jabeur, seeded 21st, converted all seven-break point chances. Minutes later, No. 2-seeded Aryna Sabalenka reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal by beating Elena Rybakina 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 Swiatek won last year’s French Open but lost in the first round of her only previous Wimbledon appearance in 2019. No. 8 Karolína Plíšková hit 10 aces and eliminated Liudmila Samsonova 6-2, 6-3.

Matteo Berrettini became the first Italian man in 23 years to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals by easing past unseeded Ilya Ivashka 6-4, 6-3, 6-1. The seventh-seeded Berrettini only landed 53% of his first serves but was only broken once in the match. He finished with 37 winners to 16 for Ivashka, and broke his opponent six times.

Berrettini won the Queen’s Club grass-court tournament last month and has only dropped one set so far at Wimbledon. He is the first Italian to reach the quarters at the All England Club since Davide Sanguinetti in 1998. Lorenzo Sonego has a chance to join him later when he plays Roger Federer on Centre Court.

All 16 fourth-round matches for men and women were on the schedule to start the tournament’s second week. Among those taking Centre Court were No. 1 Novak Djokovic, eight-time champion Roger Federer and American teenager Coco Gauff.

Sebastian Korda will have to wait a bit longer for a chance to add his first major title to the family collection. The American lost a marathon fifth set that featured 13 breaks of serve in his fourth-round match at Wimbledon. Karen Khachanov of Russia won the match 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 10-8 to reach the quarterfinals.

Korda was celebrating his 21st birthday and was the youngest U.S. man to reach the round of 16 at the All England Club since Andy Roddick got to the semifinals in 2003. He is the son of 1998 Australian Open champion Petr Korda and the brother of top-ranked golfer Nelly Korda, who won the Women’s PGA Championship in June. His other sister Jessica Korda is also a professional golfer.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .