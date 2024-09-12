Wine shops, bars to remain closed across Hyderabad and Secunderabad on Sept 17-18

In view of the final immersion of Ganesh idols, the City Police Commissioner, CV Anand, issued orders to close all wine, toddy, and bar shops within the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 September 2024, 03:27 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: All wine, toddy, and bar shops in Hyderabad and Secunderabad will be closed on September 17 and 18.

In view of the final immersion of Ganesh idols, the City Police Commissioner, CV Anand, on Thursday issued orders to close all wine, toddy, and bar shops within the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The closure will be in effect from 6 am on September 17 to 6 pm on September 18.

The order, issued under Section 20 of the Telangana Excise Act, 1968, aims to maintain public peace and tranquility during the immersion festivities. Bars attached to restaurants will also be closed, with the exception of those located in star hotels and registered clubs.

All Station House Officers and Additional Inspectors of Law and Order police stations in the city have been authorised to take appropriate legal action against those who violate the notification, the order read.