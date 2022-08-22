Winsupply starts Global Development Centre in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:02 PM, Mon - 22 August 22

Hyderabad: Winsupply Inc, has started its new Global Development Centre (GDC) in Hyderabad. Winsupply, headquartered at Dayton, USA, is a leading company in wholesale distribution for residential and commercial construction. Winsupply owns a majority equity stake in more than 650 companies across the United States.

Christopher Schrameck, Senior Vice President of Information Technology, Winsupply met with IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Chief Relations Officer Amarnath Reddy Atmakuri to discuss future plans of Winsupply’s GDC in Hyderabad. During the meeting, he expressed the plans to increase the strength of the GDC to over 100 IT engineers over the next two years during its first phase.

The Winsupply team was given a tour of T-Hub and T-Works, the Telangana government’s Innovation Centre for the start-ups and budding entrepreneurs. Later, Schrameck met TASK CEO Shrikant Sinha. He was impressed with the Academy’s focus on preparing students with skills that will serve many of the top global companies now operating in Hyderabad.

In 2022, the Winsupply’s forecast revenue should exceed $7 billion dollars, and has been growing annually at a rate of more than 20% for the past two years. Winsupply’s hiring goals to start their operation will be achieved through a partnership with Smartdata DBA SDS IT Solutions, Hyderabad. Both companies have roots in Dayton.

“Hyderabad ability to attract multinational companies is a testimony to the efforts of Government of Telangana. Telangana provides excellent infrastructure and has abundant skilled talent. We thank Winsupply for having faith in us. We are sure that the Hyderabad centre will exceed all its growth estimates and becomes a key driver for growth globally,” said Jayesh Ranjan.