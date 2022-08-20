Wireless charging stops for Pixel owners after Android 13 update

By IANS Published: Published Date - 11:30 AM, Sat - 20 August 22

New Delhi: Google Pixel smartphone users were left in a lurch after downloading Android 13 as several of them were not able to use wireless charging after installing the latest operating system (OS).

The Pixel users wrote on discussion forum Reddit that wireless charging stopped working almost immediately after the Android 13 upgrade.

The problem appears to be affecting multiple Pixel models including the Pixel 6 series, but primarily the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, reports 9to5Google.

For Pixel 6 and 6 Pro owners, this could be an even bigger problem as they’re not allowed to roll back to Android 12 after updating to Android 13.

Pixel 4 and Pixel 5 owners can still roll back to Android 12.

Google was yet to issue a fix for this issue.

Those affected said that the problem happened irrespective of the charger being used.

Some Pixel users claimed that adjusting settings such as Adaptive Charging, as well as “forgetting” a Pixel Stand can fix the issue but it was not corroborated by other users.

Earlier, some Google Fi users cannot access the Rich Communication Services (RCS) to connect on their Pixel phones after installing Android 13.

Some have had this issue since the Android 13 Beta and already filed a bug report.