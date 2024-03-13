After advisory for Chrome users, Indian govt issues warning for Android users

The advisory given by the CERT-In, follows a similar warning issued for Google Chrome browser users.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 March 2024, 08:57 PM

Hyderabad: The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a warning for Android users regarding several vulnerabilities found in the recent versions of the operating system, including Android 12, Android 12L, Android 13, and Android 14.

The advisory, following a similar warning issued for Google Chrome browser users, highlights vulnerabilities in various components of the Android operating system, including the Framework, System, AMLogic, Arm, MediaTek, Qualcomm, and Qualcomm close-source components. These vulnerabilities have been given a “High” severity rating by CERT-In.

According to CERT-In, these vulnerabilities could allow attackers to gain unauthorised access to data on affected smartphones, exploit security privileges, and potentially execute criminal activities or launch denial-of-service (DoS) attacks.

Google has reportedly fixed some of these vulnerabilities in its OS. The company released a detailed report and stated that vulnerabilities related to on devices with AMLogic components, flaws in Mali (Arm) components, and security issues affecting WiFi on Qualcomm devices, have been patched.

The advisory emphasizes the importance of Android users ensuring that their smartphones are updated with the latest monthly security updates to patch these vulnerabilities and enhance device security.