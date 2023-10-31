Number of voters in Hyderabad expected to reach 45 lakh mark soon

| With 15k New Registrations On Saturday Number Of Voters In Hyderabad To Reach 45 Lakh Mark

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:18 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

Hyderabad: Receiving around 15,000 new voter registrations on Saturday alone, the total number of voters in Hyderabad District is expected to touch the 45 lakh mark.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner, Ronald Rose said the total number of Form-6 applications received stands at around 1.35 lakh, of which 83,000 have already been disposed of.

Along with setting up Distribution, Reception Centres (DRCs), Counting Halls, and Strong Rooms, 45 Static Surveillance Teams will also report to their constituencies on November 3, he said. On the same day, election expenditure observers will also report to duty.

To improve voter turnout in the city, a sticker campaign is being conducted by booth-level officers (BLOs) and Voter Information Slips will also be distributed after the final roll is published.

“Officers are going door-to-door and pasting the ‘proud to be a voter’ stickers on every house, along with informing them the date of polling and their polling station. A pamphlet with all information is also being given to them,” he said.

Having completed their first round of training, Presiding Officers and Assistant Presiding Officers will undergo two more training sessions. ROs have collected the EVMs and they are placed in strong rooms with police protection, Rose added.

Cash and other items seizures in Hyderabad District:

So far, cash and other items to the tune of Rs. 45.94 crore have been seized in Hyderabad, informed the DEO. Of that, while Rs. 18.62 crore were cash, and other items valued at Rs. 27.03 crore.

In addition to that, police and excise officials together confiscated 27.280 liters of alcohol. Rose further informed that 440 kgs of precious metals worth around Rs. 20 crore, 1,024 kgs ganja and other drugs worth Rs. 2.57 crore were also seized by officials. The total number of cases including probation stands at 452, with 172 police cases and 330 arrests.