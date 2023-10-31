Telangana assembly polls: Nominations will be received on all working days from Nov 3, says Ronald Rose

With the Election Commission of India allowing online nominations, candidates can fill out the forms online and submit the hard copies to RO on the requested date
Hyderabad: Informing that the Returning Officers (RO) would issue notifications through Form 1 on November 3, Hyderabad District Election Officer Ronald Rose said the nominations will be received on all working days from November 3 to 10 between 11 am to 3 pm.
With the Election Commission of India (ECI) allowing online nominations, candidates can fill out the forms online and submit the hard copies to RO on the requested date.
* Nominations: Nov 3 to 10
* Scrutiny: Nov 13
* Withdrawal: Before Nov 15
Nominations – Offices of Returning Officers:
– 360-degree cameras installed along with videographer
– Section 144 to be imposed within 100 meters of RO Office
– Only three vehicles of candidate permitted
– Only four persons along with candidate allowed inside RO office while filing nomination