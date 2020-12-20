With 26,624 new cases, India’s COVID-19 tally reaches 1,00,31,223

The total numbers of recovered and active cases in the country are 95,80,402 and 3,05,344 respectively. Meanwhile, the country’s death toll stands at 1,45,477.

New Delhi: With 26,624 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India’s total coronavirus cases reached 1,00,31,223, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

According to the Health Ministry, 29,690 recoveries and 341 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

A total of 16,11,98,195 samples tested for COVID-19 up to December 19. Of these, 11,07,681 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Out of the total active cases in the country, Kerala and Maharashtra together account for 40 per cent of the active count, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Sunday.

“33 States and UTs have less than 20,000 active cases. Kerala and Maharashtra together account for 40 per cent of total COVID-19 active cases,” the Ministry of Health tweeted.

Other states with a high number of active coronavirus cases in West Bengal (19,065), Uttar Pradesh (17,955), and Chhattisgarh (17,488).

This comes as India’s COVID-19 case tally crossed the 1-crore mark on Saturday.