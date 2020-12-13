With 30,254 new cases, India’s COVID-19 tally reaches 98,57,029

With 391 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,43,019. The total number of active cases is at 3,56,546 while the total discharged cases are at 93,57,464 with 33,136 new discharges.

By | Published: 11:07 am

New Delhi: With 30,254 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India’s total cases have risen to 98,57,029, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

With 391 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,43,019.

The total number of active cases is at 3,56,546 while the total discharged cases are at 93,57,464 with 33,136 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has 74,638 active coronavirus cases, followed by Kerala with 60,177 active cases.

Delhi has reported 17,373 active cases, 5,78,116 recoveries and 9,981 fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, a total of 15,37,11,833 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 12th December. Of these, 10,14,434 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).