With fans in stands, Ukraine beats Spain for 1st time

Kyiv: Viktor Tsygankov scored shortly after coming off the bench in the second half and Ukraine defeated Spain 1-0 in the Nations League for its first-ever victory over “La Roja.”

The nearly 15,000 fans who were allowed entry to the Kyiv Olympic Stadium celebrated loudly as Tsygankov struck the net from outside the area after a through-ball by captain Andriy Yarmolenko completing a counterattack in the 76th minute on Tuesday.

It was Ukraine’s first goal against Spain in 17 years. Tsygankov had entered the match about 10 minutes earlier.

The Spaniards had most of the significant scoring opportunities throughout the match but the hosts capitalized on their late chance to earn the victory.

Despite the loss, Spain with 7 points remain in first place in Group 4 after second-place Germany were held by last-place Switzerland to a 3-3 draw in the other group match on Tuesday.

Ukraine, which has been depleted because of coronavirus cases in its squad, was in third place with the same six points as Germany. Switzerland has two points from four matches.

Germany had to fight back to draw with Switzerland in another error-strewn performance in the Nations League in Cologne.

Mario Gavranovic scored twice for the visitors, who led 2-1 at halftime after capitalizing on sloppy defending and wayward passes from the Germans on Tuesday.

The game was played without fans due to rising coronavirus infections in the area.