With no coaching, Adilbad woman bags six government jobs in a year

Kethawath Nikhitha of Chinnabuggaram village in Neradigonda mandal earned PG in English literature and BEd from Osmania University

By Padala Santosh Updated On - 9 August 2024, 11:38 AM

Kethawath Nikhitha of Chinnabuggaram village

Adilabad: A woman from a remote village of the district and the only daughter of a police constable has bagged six government jobs in just a year. Not just that, she secured the jobs without undergoing coaching and spending a single penny. Now, her success story has become a role model for government job aspirants in the district.

Kethawath Nikhitha of Chinnabuggaram village in Neradigonda mandal was selected as a trained graduate teacher at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule residential college-Asifabad, junior lecturer at the same institution, post-graduate teacher at a social welfare residential school and lecturer at a social welfare residential degree college in Nirmal.

Also, Nikhitha got a job by excelling in Group IV service. She was selected for the post of a junior lecturer by clearing an examination held by Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC). She secured all the jobs from August of 2023 to July 2024.

Additionally, she cleared the national eligibility test conducted by University Grants Commission and State Eligibility Test (SET) organised by Telangana. She earned a post-graduation in English literature and Bachelor of Education (BEd) from Osmania University after pursuing intermediate at a model junior college in Medak and schooling in a private school of Mancherial.

“I was able to crack the jobs by continuously preparing on my own for examinations soon after completing my studies in 2023. My ambition is to become a professor with a university,” Nikhitha told ‘Telangana Today.’ She is currently working as an English lecturer with the social welfare residential degree college-Nirmal. Nikhitha’s father Sardar Singh works with an Armed Reserve wing in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district headquarters.