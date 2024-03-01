Khammam woman bags four Government jobs

The woman, Kolapudi Shruthi, has been selected for the posts of Excise Constable, Extension Officer in Women Child Welfare Department, Gurukul Librarian and Gurukul Degree Lecturer.

By James Edwin Published Date - 1 March 2024, 04:02 PM

Khammam: In yet another instance of one person securing multiple government jobs, a young woman in Khammam has secured four government jobs simultaneously in different departments in the recently released list of selected candidates.

Her mother K Pullamma works as an outsourcing worker in the Police Training Centre in Khammam while her father Prabhakar works as a painter. The eldest child in the family, Shruthi did her MA (Sociology) and Master of Library and Information Science from Osmania University.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Shruthi said she was very happy at securing four government jobs at a time and was going to opt for the Gurukul Degree Lecturer job.

She informed that she had attended coaching in 2017, and later went for civil services coaching with the TS SC Study Circle, Hyderabad in 2019. Later she prepared for the job tests on her own at home, with the coaching classes she attended earlier helping a lot in cracking the job tests.

She stated that though the family’s financial situation was not so good, her parents, who studied up to 10th standard, had encouraged her in continuing her studies. Her cousin, Laxminaranayana, who works as a District Statistical Officer in Mulugu supported her with his guidance on how to prepare for the job tests.

Shruthi is hoping to get selected for the Junior Lecturer post for which TSPSC conducted a test some time back as she got the 173th rank in the test. ‘My main ambition is to crack the civil services exam. Next I am going to focus on it after joining the Gurukul Degree Lecturer post,” she added.

Khammam Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt who interacted with Shruthi and her parents in his office appreciated her for her unique feat and said one could achieve the desired goals with perseverance. He wished her good luck for her future endeavours.