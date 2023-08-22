Withdraw NMC regulations on mandatory prescription of generic drugs: IMA

The doctors' body also expressed concern over the regulations which bar doctors from attending conferences sponsored by pharma companies saying such a prohibition warrants reconsideration

22 August 23

New Delhi: The IMA has written to union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya seeking withdrawal of National Medical Commission (NMC) regulations on mandatory prescription of generic drugs till there is quality assurance of all medicines.

The doctors’ body also expressed concern over the regulations which bar doctors from attending conferences sponsored by pharma companies saying such a prohibition warrants reconsideration. It demanded associations and organisations should be exempted from the purview of NMC regulations.

Members of the Indian Medical Association and Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance on Monday had met Mandaviya and expressed their concerns over the NMC regulations.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) in its ”Regulations relating to Professional Conduct of Registered Medical Practitioners” stated that all doctors must prescribe generic drugs, failing which they will be penalised and their licence to practice may also be suspended for a period. It also asked doctors to avoid prescribing branded generic drugs.

“It is a matter of great concern for IMA since this directly impacts patient care and safety. It is believed that less than 1 percent of the generic drugs manufactured in India are tested for quality. Patient care and safety are nonnegotiable for both, the government and the medical profession,” the IMA said in its letter. The quality assurance mechanism in our country is very weak, the association pointed out.

India has more than 3 lakh batches of 70,000 drug formulations, the quality assurance mechanism in our country can ascertain the quality control of only 15753 drugs annually, it said.

