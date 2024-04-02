210 students, including 86 women, complete MBBS in Uzbekistan amid Ukraine-Russia conflict

Facilitated by Neo Consultancy and supported by a consortium of government bodies and institutions, the students found opportunity in Uzbekistan, which enabled them to complete their MBBS degree.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 April 2024, 08:58 PM

Hyderabad: Despite uncertainty due to Ukraine-Russia conflict, a total of 210 students, including 86 women, who had enrolled in Zaporizhzhia State Medical University in Ukraine, have completed their MBBS.

The Neo Institute of Medical Sciences, in coordination with the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, relocated the students to Uzbekistan. This ensured the continuation of their medical education at Bukhara State Medical Institute, a press release said.

The graduation ceremony of these students at Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG), Gachibowli, was attended by Sardor Rustambaev, Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to India, Dr. Divya Raj Reddy, MD, Neo Institute of Medical Sciences, Founder, AIG Hospitals, Dr Nageshwar Reddy.