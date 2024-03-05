Foreign Medical Graduation Exam screening test to be held in June 2024

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 March 2024, 06:50 PM

Hyderabad: The Foreign Medical Graduation Examination (FMGE) Screening Test will be held in June 2024 by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) in Medical Sciences of the National Medical Commission (NMC), the regulatory body of medical education in the country.

The Foreign Medical Graduation Examination (FMGE) Screening Test is a licensure examination conducted by National Medical Commission (NMC) that allows Indian students who have completed their MBBS from foreign universities to practice medicine in India.

Candidates who want to appear for the FMGE tests must apply to NMC for an eligibility certificate before April 30, 2024. The candidates can apply for the certificates on the website of the NMC (www.nmc.org).

Candidates who want to correspond with the NMC regarding their applications are requested to provide a reference of their file tracking number at eligibility.regn@nmc.org.in or usregn@nmc.org.in, the NMC notification said.