Medical colleges must furnish video recordings of MBBS exams: NMC

Submission of the video recordings is necessary for the grant of renewal of permissions to the medical college, NMC said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 February 2024, 07:09 PM

Hyderabad: The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Friday directed all medical colleges across the country to furnish video recordings of the upcoming annual MBBS examinations of every phase.

In a notice issued on Friday, the NMC said “All medical colleges/institutions/deemed universities are hereby directed to furnish the video recording of the forth coming annual examinations for every phase of MBBS (1st MBBS, 2nd MBBS, 3rd-First MBBS and 3rd-Final)”.

Submission of the video recordings is necessary for the grant of renewal of permissions to the medical college, NMC said.

“Further, it is intimated that the submission of above information is necessary for considering the proposals for grant of renewal of permissions. Failing of submission of above required recording/documents shall invite appropriate action as deemed fit,” NMC said.