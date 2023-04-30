Witness Intelligence Bureau in action for first time in Vidyut Jammwal’s ‘IB 71’ promo

The film is directed by National Award winner Sankalp Reddy with the story by Aditya Shastri and the screenplay by Storyhouse Films LLP.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:04 PM, Sun - 30 April 23

Hyderabad: ‘IB 71’, based on true events of the Ganga Hijack infamously called ‘The Hijack That never happened’ is piquing audiences’ interest with every new asset release. The film uncovers India’s top-secret mission conducted by Intelligence Bureau that made India win the 1971 war.

The film’s recently-released trailer has already generated massive interest amongst the audiences about the 1971 classified mission that has left the viewers wanting for more. Now, the makers have released yet another video titled ‘IB operation 1: Intelligence in Action’.

The video showcases Vidyut Jammwal as a master spy from IB taking charge, the video sheds light on the sharpness of an Intelligence agent where they are always 10 steps ahead of the enemy, leaving the viewer stunned.

Talking about the promo, actor-producer Vidyut says, “With this intriguing special promo, we wanted to showcase that the Intelligence Bureau is always alert, no matter what. For a spy, it is not just the physical strength but also about having a razor-sharp mind and the ability to anticipate every move of the enemy. ‘IB 71’ is one such film that will give you a sneak peek into the thrilling world of India’s Intelligence Bureau.”

Director Sankalp Reddy adds, “‘IB 71’ takes a deep dive into the world of espionage and the psychology of a spy. With ‘IB 71’ the aim is to take our audience on a journey that showcases how Indian Intelligence, through clever manoeuvres made us win the war.”

‘IB 71’ is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film and Reliance Entertainment. The Action Hero Films production stars Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher and Vishal Jethwa in pivotal roles and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Action Hero Films and Reliance Entertainment. Produced by Vidyut Jammwal and Abbas Sayyed, co-produced by Aditya Shastri, Aditya Chowksey and Shiv Chanana.

