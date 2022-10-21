Vidyut Jammwal, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Rampal team up for a sports action film

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:50 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

Presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, ‘Crakk’ will be jointly produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films.

Hyderabad: After the humongous success of ‘Commando 3’ featuring Vidyut Jammwal and directed by Aditya Datt, the filmmaker-actor duo is set to take their association to the next level by collaborating once again for their film next titled ‘Crakk’ – (‘Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa!’), scheduled to release in 2023.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, ‘Crakk’ will be jointly produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films.

As interesting and quirky as it sounds, ‘Crakk’ is going to be India’s first-ever extreme sports action film featuring one of India’s greatest action stars – Vidyut Jammwal who will be seen performing a variety of extreme sports stunts and action sequences all on his own.

The film also stars Arjun Rampal and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles and is written and directed by Aditya Datt. ‘Crakk’ is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme underground sports.

Vidyut says, “Looking at the current scenario and the way the audiences have changed, I have realised that everyone puts limits on everything they do, and it spreads in work, and the environment. This changing scenario has confirmed that there are no limits but only plateaus and we must not stay there. We must go beyond them. Hence, doing a movie on extreme sports from India.”

Jacqueline Fernandez says, “I was thoroughly impressed by the script narration of ‘Crakk’ and immediately decided to be a part of such a unique story. I’m really looking forward to working with Vidyut and the rest of the team.”

‘Crakk’ is presented by Reliance Entertainment and Produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey. The movie has commenced shooting in Poland and is scheduled to release in 2023.