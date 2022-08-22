World Digital Premiere of ‘Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha’ on September 2 on ZEE5

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:27 PM, Mon - 22 August 22

Hyderabad: ZEE5 has just announced the world digital premiere of the popular action thriller ‘Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha’. The movie, starring Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi, Sheeba Chaddha and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, will premiere on ZEE5 on September 2.

Written and directed by Faruk Kabir and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Sneha Bimal Parekh and Ram Mirchandani under the banner of Panorama Studios, ‘Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha’ is the sequel to the 2020 successful film, ‘Khuda Haafiz’. The sequel is the story of Sameer (played by Vidyut Jammwal) and Nargis (played by Shivaleeka Oberoi) who, after overcoming all odds, find a ray of sunshine when they adopt a girl child, Nandini and their family is complete.

But their happiness is short-lived as in a bizarre twist of fate, Nandini gets kidnapped on her way back from school, and Sameer takes it upon himself to get her back home safely. So, ‘Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha’ is the story of a man who goes against all odds to protect his family against the power mongers of the society.

With an IMDB rating of 8.4, the action thriller struck a chord with cinema goers for its emotional storyline, power-packed action sequences and phenomenal acting. And, now with its World Digital Premiere on ZEE5, the film will be available to viewers across 190+ countries. So, get set for the premiere of this action-packed movie on September 2 exclusively on ZEE5.

Vidyut Jammwal said, “Post the success of ‘Khuda Haafiz’, we were really excited to bring out a sequel but had the pressure of living up to the expectations of the fans. It’s a tough spot to be in as one has the pressure of delivering without compromising on the original DNA of the film. But after the release of the sequel, we are at ease now knowing that our hard work has been appreciated and applauded. Now we are looking forward to the World Digital Premiere of ‘Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2’ on ZEE5 as this film will appeal to a global audience who love action thrillers and want to be able to watch it at anytime, anywhere.”