| Witness This Soul Touching Story Of Mother From December 9 On Sony Liv

‘Witness’ this soul-touching story of mother from December 9 on Sony LIV

It's a story of a 20-year-old boy named Parthiban who dies after manually cleaning a residential apartment’s septic tank.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:39 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Hyderabad: Manual scavenging has been one of the most inhuman practices that is still prevalent in our society. Despite several measures and policies in place, this continues to claim lives of poor workers every year.

Based on this issue, Sony LIV presents ‘Witness’, a story of a 20-year-old boy named Parthiban who dies after manually cleaning a residential apartment’s septic tank. Post his death, Indirani, his mother, goes to all lengths to fight for justice for her son. Will she succeed? The film answers it all!

Directed by Deepak who is also the cinematographer, the film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and co-produced by Vivek Kuchibhotla. ‘Witness’ features Shraddha Srinath, Rohini, Subatra Robert, Shanmuga Raja, Azhagam Perumal, G Selva, Rajeev Anand, Tamilarasan and Srinath.

The film will stream in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada only on Sony LIV. Witness this soul-touching story of a mother’s fight from December 9 only on Sony LIV.