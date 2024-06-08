Mahboob Vin Basha from Anantpur wins MasterChef India Telugu 2024

Driven by his passion for pastry and dedication to transforming his father's kebab cart, Mahboob Vin Basha won over the judges and captured the audience's hearts with his innovative cooking.

By ANI Updated On - 8 June 2024, 09:45 AM

Mumbai: The winner of MasterChef India Telugu 2024 is Mahboob Vin Basha who hails from Anantpur.

Mahboob Vin Basha, driven by his passion for pastry and dedication to transforming his father’s kebab cart into something bigger, Mahboob won over the judges and captured the hearts of the audience with his innovative approach to cooking.

Throughout the season, Mahboob Vin Basha faced stiff competition from other talented home cooks including Jasween Kaur, Shyam Gopisetti, and Ravi Prakash Chandran, who made it to the top four. However, it was Mahboob’s unmatched culinary skills and creativity that won him the prestigious title of MasterChef India Telugu. He lifted the coveted trophy.

Vin Basha expressed his feelings, “Winning MasterChef India Telugu feels like achieving a lifelong dream. This victory is not just mine, it belongs to my family, especially my late father, whose love for cooking ignited my own passion. Standing in the MasterChef kitchen, I often imagined his pride and joy. His dream of turning our kebab cart into a fine dining establishment has always been my driving force, and this win is a step closer to realizing that dream. Having said that, the support from the judges and my fellow contestants has been invaluable throughout the season. Every challenge pushed me to explore new techniques and flavours, all while staying true to my roots. This journey has reinforced my belief in hard work and perseverance. I hope my story inspires others to pursue their culinary passions and create magic in their kitchens.”

Not only in Telugu, Akash Muralidharan from Chennai was crowned the winner of MasterChef India Tamil.

The flavorful journey of MasterChef India Tamil culminated in a thrilling grand finale on June 7. After a season brimming with exceptional culinary challenges and delectable dishes, Akash Muralidharan was crowned the ultimate MasterChef of this season.

The competition was intense, with talented home cooks Zarina Banu, Vani Sundar, and Pavithra Nalin making it to the top four.

Akash, renowned for his dedication to rediscovering and celebrating forgotten vegetables by incorporating them into his recipes.

Reflecting on his journey, Akash Muralidharan shared, “MasterChef has been a significant part of my life, and winning the title feels like living a dream. This victory is totally dedicated to my family, especially my brother, who has been my biggest supporter. I never imagined standing in the MasterChef India Tamil kitchen, wearing the apron, and cooking dishes for the world to see. This journey has not only helped me hone my culinary skills but also deepened my understanding of the importance of sustainable cooking. It has further fueled my passion for crafting delicious dishes using exotic ingredients. I hope my journey inspires others to pursue their culinary dreams and make a positive impact through innovative cooking. I am excited to see what the future holds.”

All episodes of MasterChef India Telugu and Tamil are streaming on Sony LIV.