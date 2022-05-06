Woman alleges harassment from loan app executives in Hyderabad

Published Date - 10:42 PM, Fri - 6 May 22

Hyderabad: A woman approached the Narsingi police alleging she was being harassed by an online instant loan app management.

The complainant, a private employee had borrowed Rs.18,000 from a loan app and had allegedly repaid it with interest. However, loan app executives recently called her informing that the repayment was not updated at their end. They harassed her to repay the amount, apart from threatening to share her morphed explicit photos to her family members and friends.

She paid nearly Rs.2 lakh, but they continued to demand more.When she refused to pay the money, they shared her morphed photos to her family members.

The Narsingi police are investigating.

