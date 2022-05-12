Woman along with two children commits suicide in Rajanna-Sircilla

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:43 PM, Thu - 12 May 22

Anusha

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: A woman along with her two children committed suicide by jumping into agriculture well in Boinpalli mandal headquarters on Thursday. Though the exact reason remains unknown, family disputes were suspected to have drove her to take the extreme step.

According to police, Anusha (25) along with her sons Mokshith (3) and Grakshith (1) left the home in the morning on the pretext to drop children in Anganwadi centre. However, she jumped into an agriculture well along with the children, on the outskirts of Boinpalli and committed suicide. The bodies of the trio were discovered by the passersby in the afternoon and the police were alerted. Later, the police fished out the bodies and sent them for postmortem.

Anusha had been in love with Mahender from the same village and they got married five years ago. The couple has two children Mokshith and Grakshith.

Anusha was staying along with her in-laws during the last eight months as Mahender migrated to the Gulf in the search of employment. She was being reportedly harassed by her in-laws. There was an argument between Anusha and her in-laws after Mahender spoke to his father on Wednesday night. Unable to tolerate the harassment, she took an extreme step, her parents alleged.

Based on the complaint by Anusha’s parents, police registered the case and began an investigation.