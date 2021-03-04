Woman beats husband to death in Khammam

According to police, Muppasani Pullaiah (40) and his wife Sujatha had a fight on Wednesday over a family dispute.

Khammam: A man was beaten to death by his wife at Dendukuru village of Madhira mandal in the district.

According to police, Muppasani Pullaiah (40) and his wife Sujatha had a fight on Wednesday over a family dispute. Sujatha in a fit of rage hit her husband’s head with a heavy stick causing a serious bleeding injury and he fell unconscious.

Pullaiah who was admitted to Government District Hospital in Khammam died on Thursday while undergoing treatment. Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased man’s brother, Ram Babu Madhira rural police booked a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

