Woman complains against stalker, attacked with axe in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking retaliation, a woman who lodged a complaint against a stalker was attacked with an axe at Teacher’s Colony in Gurramguda in Meerpet here on Monday.

The woman, who suffered minor injuries, is out of danger, police said. A video clip of the incident is making rounds on social media.

According to the police, the suspect Rahul Goud (30), was harassing the woman, who was his family friend and was married with a child. Police said Goud, who developed feelings for the woman, began harassing her, even after knowing that she was married. She had warned him several times earlier, but he did not retreat.

Unable to take further harassment, she lodged a police complaint against him in Meerpet in January. Goud was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Coming out on bail recently, Goud went to her house and attacked her. Her family members shifted her to a private hospital where she is being treated.

The Meerpet police booked a case of attempt to murder and a search is on to nab Rahul, who went absconding soon after the incident.

