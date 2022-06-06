Woman crushed to death by TSRTC bus in Mancherial

Published: Updated On - 12:42 PM, Mon - 6 June 22

Mancherial: A 21-year old woman was killed on the spot when a TSRTC bus mowed down in Bellampalli on Monday.

Bellampalli police said that the victim was Chintakindi Bavagni of Kannalabasti and the daughter of auto-rickshaw driver Venkatesh.

Bavagni received fatal injuries when the bus crushed her while she was crossing a junction, resulting in instantaneous death for her. She was helping her parents in running the family as her father Venkatesh was relying on dialysis when his kidneys stopped functioning. She was working with a private diagnostic centre.

Rash and negligence appears to be the cause of the accident, as per a footage recorded on CCTV camera.

Venkatesh lamented that he lost a breadwinner of their family. He demanded stern action against the driver of the bus for causing the mishap and claiming the life of his daughter. Thode Krishna Reddy, an NRI of Mancherial requested TSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar to take action against the driver posting the video clip of the accident on Twitter.

