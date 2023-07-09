Woman, daughter killed as roof of house caves in due to rain

By IANS Published Date - 03:45 PM, Sun - 9 July 23

Muzaffarnagar: A woman and her daughter died when the roof of the house collapsed in Niyajipura area in the wee hours on Sunday.

With the help of the local people, the police took out the dead bodies of the mother and daughter buried under the debris and admitted the landlord to the district hospital for treatment.

It has been raining continuously in the district since Saturday morning. On Saturday night, Akshay was sleeping in the room with his wife Kavita, 27, and daughter Mansi, 7, while other family members were sleeping in an adjacent room.

Around 3:30 a.m in the morning, the roof of the house collapsed. The family members raised an alarm after hearing the sound of the roof falling. Hearing the noise, the people around reached the spot and informed the police about the incident.

Family members were evacuated with the help of local people.

ASP Ayush Vikram Singh, Nagar Kotwal Mahavir Singh reached the spot and rushed them to the district hospital, where doctors declared the mother-daughter dead, while Akshay is undergoing treatment.