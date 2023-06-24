Suffering From Diabetes? Insulin Plants Might Be Your Remedy

Today, people across the world are struggling to manage their blood sugar levels. To control diabetes, a range of medicines and treatments, including insulin administration, are readily available. But in addition to these medicines, the leaves of the insulin plant are also claimed to be helpful in managing diabetes.

11:15 AM, Sat - 24 June 23

