Mancherial: Woman dies after treatment in Bellampalli-CHC; family members allege negligence of doctors

Bhagyalaxmi (48), a resident of the coal belt town, breathed her last while being shifted to a hospital in Mancherial on Thursday morning.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 May 2024, 02:39 PM

Representational Image

Mancherial: A woman died after undergoing treatment at a community health centre in Bellampalli on Thursday. Her parents and family members alleged that she died due to negligence of doctors of the health centre.

Bhagyalaxmi (48), a resident of the coal belt town, breathed her last while being shifted to a hospital in Mancherial on Thursday morning. Her condition allegedly deteriorated after doctors of the health centre administered an injection to her on Wednesday night. She was admitted to the health centre after being diagnosed with fever and experiencing vomiting.

Her husband alleged that the doctors showed negligence in providing treatment to Bhagyalaxmi, leading to her death. He said that a duty doctor told him that he was not responsible for her death when asked. He demanded that officials take stringent action against the doctors of the health centre.

Bellampalli health centre Resident Medical Officer Dr Ravi Brahmasmi said that Bhagyalaxmi was admitted to the facility when she was down with fever and vomiting. She had both hypertension and was a diabetic too. She had bouts of epilepsy while undergoing treatment. She was given proper treatment. However, an inquiry will be initiated into the incident if a complaint is lodged against doctors.