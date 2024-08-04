Woman felicitated for cracking AEE post in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 August 2024, 07:42 PM

Goskula Vijaya is being felicitated by BRS district president Jogu Ramanna in Adilabad on Sunday

Adilabad: BRS district president Jogu Ramanna said that the previous government provided quality education to students, besides announcing job notifications, helping candidates reap benefits. He felicitated Goskula Vijaya who was selected as an Assistant Executive Engineer with a shawl here on Sunday.

Ramanna said that the BRS government offered the quality education to students of government-run educational institutions, while issuing notifications to take up recruitment of vacant posts.

Consequently, aspirants of government jobs are able to realise their dreams. He advised the candidates to draw inspiration from Vijaya. He recalled that the government announced recruitment of AEEs in 2022-23.

Former councilor Mettu Prahlad, councilor Konda Ganesh, BRS leaders Salla Mahender, Sanjay, Kova Ravi and many others were present.