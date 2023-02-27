Woman fights wild boar to save 11-yr-old daughter, dies

A courageous woman fought off a wild boar to save her 11-year-old daughter at a farmland in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, forest officials said on Monday.

By PTI Published Date - 12:14 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

Representative pic.

Korba: A courageous woman fought off a wild boar to save her 11-year-old daughter at a farmland in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district, forest officials said on Monday. While her daughter remained unhurt, the woman died of serious injuries suffered in the face-off with the animal, they said.

The incident took place on Sunday in Teliyamar village under Pasan police station limits when the woman, identified as Duvashiya Bai (45) and her daughter Rinki went to a nearby farm to fetch soil, said Pasan forest range officer Ramnivas Dahayat said.

As per preliminary information, when the woman was busy digging soil with a pick-axe, a wild boar suddenly reached there and charged towards her daughter, he said. Duvashiya confronted the animal with the pick-axe in a desperate bid to save her child, the official said.

In the struggle, the woman managed to kill the wild boar but she also suffered serious injuries leading to her death, he said. No harm was reported to the girl, the official said.

Soon after being alerted, forest personnel reached the spot and the woman’s body was sent for post-mortem, he said.

The family of the deceased was provided an instant relief amount of Rs 25,000 as part of the compensation given in cases of attack by wild animals. The remaining compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh will be given after the completion of necessary formalities, he added.