Naxals kill three policemen in different incidents in Chhattisgarh

In an incident that took place under Bortalav police station limits in Rajnandgaon district on Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra borders naxals fired at a head constable Rajesh Singh Rajput of Dantewada district and constable Anil Kumar Samrat of Dongargarh in Rajnandgaon district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:14 PM, Mon - 20 February 23

Kothagudem: Three policemen were killed by CPI (Maoists) in separate incidents in Chhattisgarh State.

They were going to a checkpoint on Maharashtra border from Bortalav police camp and were unarmed, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena told the media. A group of naxals reportedly fired 20 rounds at them and burnt a motorbike on which they were travelling.

The area comes under the Maoists’ Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh (MMC) zone. A search operation was launched in the area following the incident.

In another incident at Belchar village under Bhairamgarh police station limits in Bijapur district, naxals hacked a head constable Maniram Vetti to death on Sunday night. He was at the village to attend a marriage ceremony of his brother.

Naxals called him outside; took him to a distance from where the ceremony was taking place and slit his throat with a knife and fled the scene. Police reached the spot and launched search operations after receiving information from the locals.