Woman found dead in Mahabub Sagar in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:35 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

Sangareddy: The body of an unidentified woman was found in Mahabub Sagar in Sangareddy town on Thursday evening. The victim was aged about 25 to 30 years. The woman was wearing a red churidhar.

The body was shifted to Government Hospital Sangareddy for postmortem. The One-Town Inspector Sridhar Reddy has asked people to contact him if anyone knew the woman.