Hyderabad: Organs of 59-year-old brain dead SI donated

On March 11, the SI suffered grievous injuries when he accidentally fell down the steps in his home in Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:54 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

Hyderabad: The family members of a 59 year-old sub-inspector from Sangareddy district, Kommula Subhash Chander, who was declared as brain dead by attending team of physicians, have donated the organs of the deceased under State-run Jeevandan organ donation initiative.

On March 11, the SI suffered grievous injuries when he accidentally fell down the steps in his home. The family members immediately rushed Subhash Chander to Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, and later to Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda. The intensive care specialists provided critical care support for three-days but there was no improvement in his condition.

The SI was declared as brain dead on March 14 and following a series of grief counselling sessions, the family members consented to donate his organs. The surgeons retrieved two kidneys, liver and two corneas and the donated organs were allocated to needy patients based on the guidelines.