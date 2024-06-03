Woman found murdered in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 34-year-old woman was found murdered in her house at Balram Nagar in Safilguda on Monday. The victim, Madhavi Latha (34), who is a mother of three children, was staying in a pent house of a multi-storied building.

Police suspect that the victim could have been murdered by persons known to her over an argument. “After a heated argument, single or multiple assailants might have attacked her. She suffered grievous bleeding head injuries and died on the spot,” police said, adding that the attackers fled the spot.

Following a commotion, the neighbors informed the Neredmet police, who booked a murder case and said that efforts are on to identify and nab the killers.

All possible angles including an extra marital affair is being probed, police said. The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.