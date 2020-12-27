Woman held with 2 kg gold at RGIA Hyderabad

Officials intercepted the woman, who arrived from Dubai in the flight AI 952, and found five gold bars along with gold jewellery of 22 carat concealed in her baggage

Hyderabad: Customs officials on Saturday booked a case against a woman for allegedly attempting to smuggle gold to city at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad here. Officials intercepted the woman, who arrived from Dubai in the flight AI 952, and found five gold bars along with gold jewellery of 22 carat concealed in her baggage. The seized gold weighing 2.021 kg was valued at Rs 96.04 lakh, officials said adding further investigation was on.

