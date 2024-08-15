Woman injured in fire at paint company in Hyderabad

The fire erupted suddenly, with large flames and smoke engulfing the residential area adjoining the paint company.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 August 2024, 04:43 PM

Hyderabad: A woman was injured in a massive fire which broke out at a paint company near Ali Café in Amberpet on Thursday afternoon. The cause of fire was to be ascertained, police said.

Police said a woman identified as Uma, who lives next to the company, suffered severe burns in the mishap. The local residents shifted her to a nearby hospital for treatment. She had suffered about 25 per cent burns and her condition is said to be stable.

On being alerted, two fire engines reached the spot and doused the flames immediately.

The paint company which is located amidst residential areas, led to panic and concern for safety. As a precautionary measure, police have evacuated nearby residents.