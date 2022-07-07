Woman injured in road accident in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:21 AM, Thu - 7 July 22

Hyderabad: A 19 year-old woman sustained injuries after she was hit by a car at Chintalmet at Rajendranagar on Wednesday.

According to the police, the victim Sumiaya (19) of Chintalmet was walking on the road when the driver of a car rammed into her. After realizing it, the man escaped from the spot.

On information the police reached the spot and shifted the victim to hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

The police booked a case and trying to trace the car. The police collected cc footages from surveillance cameras installed in the area.

