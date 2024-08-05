Telangana: Woman jumps into river Godavari at Bhadrachalam

The woman was not yet traced as the river was flowing at 37 feet height

Representational image

Kothagudem: In an alleged bid to end her life, a married woman jumped into river Godavari from the river’s bridge at Bhadrachalam in the district on Monday.

The 20-year-old woman, Bhukya Shailaja of Lambadi thanda married a man P Ganesh of Gandhinagar at Sarapaka in the district after falling in love with him.

The couple was said to be facing financial problems that led to quarrels at home.

The local police booked a case in connection with the incident and are probing into the matter.