Woman killed in IED explosion in Chhattisgarh

The deceased Kavvasi Sukki stepped on an IED causing it to explode when ventured into the forest area near the village to graze her cattle.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 August 2024, 09:32 PM

The deceased Kavvasi Sukki stepped on an IED causing it to explode when ventured into the forest area near the village to graze her cattle.

Kothagudem: A tribal woman was killed as an IED planted by Maoists exploded at Dabbamarka village under Kistaram police station limits in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Monday.

The deceased Kavvasi Sukki stepped on an IED causing it to explode when ventured into the forest area near the village to graze her cattle. A case was registered at Kistaram police station in connection with the incident.