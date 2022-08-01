Woman kills her infant girl child in Jangaon

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:37 PM, Mon - 1 August 22

Jangaon: In a shocking incident, a woman has dumped her nearly one-year-old daughter in a sump in an attempt to kill her, and tried to project it as an accident that happened during a chain snatching attempt by a miscreant. But the police have unravelled truth within hours after the incident, and found that woman herself murdered the child as the latter was suffering from mental and physical disorders.

The deceased was Tejaswini, while the accused is her mother N Prasanna, wife of Bhaskar. The incident happened at the Ambedkar Nagar colony in the town here on Monday. Though Prasanna claimed that she was carrying her daughter near her house, when a bike-borne chain snatcher had tried to snatch away the chain, and the baby had fallen in the sump during the scuffle, police have said that the woman had weaved a fake story in an attempt to mislead the police and her family members. The police have registered a case against the woman, who is a homemaker.

The husband of the accused runs a haircutting saloon in the town. It is learnt that she had committed the offence as she was vexed with the financial and other problems due to ill health of the baby girl. Their son is also said to be not healthy and the family spent lakhs of rupees for treatment of both the children.