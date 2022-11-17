Woman Maoist dies in hospital in Sukma

Kothagudem: A senior woman Maoist cadre died while undergoing treatment at Konta Hospital in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh State on Thursday.

The police identified her as Kerlapal Area Committee member, Jogi.

Heavy police deployment was made at the hospital after the local police learnt about the Maoist getting treatment at the hospital.

It was said that she was brought to the hospital as she suffered from jaundice. The police confirmed Jogi was security team commander for DKSZC member Sujatha. Police were trying to identify those who admitted her to the hospital.