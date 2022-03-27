Woman murders husband using pestle in Bhupalpally

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:21 PM, Sun - 27 March 22

Representational Image

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: A woman has allegedly killed her husband by attacking him with a pestle after sprinkling chilli powder in his eyes at Tadicherla village in the district on Sunday. The deceased was Macherla Rajaiah (55), and the accused is Rajakka. They had been living separately for the last 16 years due to alleged marital disputes.

Meanwhile, the woman had attacked him on Sunday morning when he was going out as there was a fight between them on Saturday night. Following the attack, Rajaiah died on the spot. Kataram DSP Bonala Kishan, SIs Ranjith Rao, Satyanarayana and other policemen visited the crime scene, and collected the evidences. The police have taken Rajakka into custody. The couple has two daughters.

